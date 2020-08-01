CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.29 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,225,000 after acquiring an additional 62,336 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 370,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 32,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shares of TEL opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

