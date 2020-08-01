CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of MAG Silver worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAG. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MAG Silver by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 45.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 52.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $16.89 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

