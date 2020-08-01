CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.97 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,993 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 19,225,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,531,000 after buying an additional 337,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,054,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,394,000 after buying an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IHS Markit by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,232,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,929,000 after buying an additional 555,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in IHS Markit by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,907,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,459,000 after buying an additional 1,054,352 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFO opened at $80.74 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,559.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,632,750 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFO. UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

