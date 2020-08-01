CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,015,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 51,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBA. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,366.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at $502,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,136. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

