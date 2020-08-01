CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,918 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,060,486 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 418,434 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 820,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,539 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 752.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Pi Financial lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.30 to $15.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

