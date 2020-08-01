CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 172.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.