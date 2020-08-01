CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $42,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

