CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 58 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $311.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,893.76 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $119,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total value of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,814,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

