CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,726 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,055,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,082,000 after purchasing an additional 107,811 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863,028 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,162,000 after acquiring an additional 164,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,262,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,019 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

