CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,035 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,604,344.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of LEN opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $74.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

