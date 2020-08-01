CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Gildan Activewear worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,447,000 after buying an additional 5,260,720 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,051,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,066,000 after buying an additional 209,010 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,824,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,141,000 after buying an additional 629,460 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,448,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,101,000 after buying an additional 373,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $84,114,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of GIL opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,791.01, a P/E/G ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $40.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

