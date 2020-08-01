CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,009 shares of company stock worth $3,558,488 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

