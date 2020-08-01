CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 4,352.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.47.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $258.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.63.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

