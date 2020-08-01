CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.48. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

