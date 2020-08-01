CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after buying an additional 1,210,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,952,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,279,000 after buying an additional 1,099,642 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amphenol by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after buying an additional 873,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amphenol by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,584,000 after buying an additional 754,436 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

