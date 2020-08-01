CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 879 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,928,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,657,000 after purchasing an additional 266,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,142,000 after acquiring an additional 567,111 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $361,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,599,000 after acquiring an additional 202,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,599,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of VMC opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.52. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

