CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 798 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 325.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40. Insiders have sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

QRVO stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $130.86.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

