CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 426 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 159.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after buying an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,630,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,528 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra downgraded General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

General Motors stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

