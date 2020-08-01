CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 171 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mercadolibre from $770.00 to $1,255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.40.

MELI opened at $1,124.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,150.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $981.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $736.54.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.