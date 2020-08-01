CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 12,696 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 436.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 907,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 738,482 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 73.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 453,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

