Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $139.28 and last traded at $139.07, 610,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 397,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.47.

The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $627,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,377,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,530,000 after purchasing an additional 633,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $48,619,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $28,001,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 90.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 315,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 149,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 114,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

