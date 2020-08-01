Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 70.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Chubb by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 162.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB opened at $127.24 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

