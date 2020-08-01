Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

CB opened at $127.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.