Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total value of $894,059.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,296,119.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,881. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,155.16 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,187.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.03, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,080.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $899.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,059.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

