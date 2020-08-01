CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR alerts:

Shares of CIHKY stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.