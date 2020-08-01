CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.78

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and traded as high as $11.96. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 3,730 shares.

CCCGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.