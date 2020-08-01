Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $23,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,558,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,012,000 after purchasing an additional 271,150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,262,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,152,000 after acquiring an additional 312,165 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,599,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,817,000 after buying an additional 90,229 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.35.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average of $108.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

