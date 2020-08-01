Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $118.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $13,091,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 66,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 242.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.33. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

