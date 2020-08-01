CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GIB. TheStreet raised shares of CGI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of GIB opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $6,124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,101,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

