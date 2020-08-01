CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.10

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 1061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $878.63 million, a PE ratio of 199.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. CEVA’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CEVA by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in CEVA by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CEVA by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

