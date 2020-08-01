Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $55.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $211.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.