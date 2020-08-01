Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $4.03 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.