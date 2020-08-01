CENTRICA PLC/S’s (CPYYY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.