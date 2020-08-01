Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.29

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 60999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

