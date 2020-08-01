Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) EVP Kenneth A. Burdick Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, June 8th, Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $2,307,550.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $2,348,150.00.

NYSE CNC opened at $65.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Centene by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Centene by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Centene by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

