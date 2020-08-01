Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.40 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. Celestica has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Celestica by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $2,891,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Celestica by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 2,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 72,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

