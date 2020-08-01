Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

CLS opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Celestica has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Celestica’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 6.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,033,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,038,000 after buying an additional 452,236 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Celestica by 3.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Celestica by 43.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

