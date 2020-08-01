CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) & E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Critical Survey

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CBM Bancorp and E*TRADE Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A E*TRADE Financial 0 12 1 0 2.08

E*TRADE Financial has a consensus price target of $47.04, suggesting a potential downside of 7.35%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBM Bancorp and E*TRADE Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 4.79 $910,000.00 N/A N/A E*TRADE Financial $2.89 billion 3.89 $955.00 million $4.03 12.60

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and E*TRADE Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 8.19% 1.36% 0.36% E*TRADE Financial 28.69% 19.67% 1.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats CBM Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

