CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.21. CBL & Associates Properties shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 227,874 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.63.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($1.03). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $167.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael I. Lebovitz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 704,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz sold 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,059 shares in the company, valued at $349,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 184,058 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,119,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 61,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

