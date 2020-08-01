Cathay General Bancorp Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

