Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.99

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $89.43, with a volume of 8185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.77, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,479,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $44,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Catalent by 91.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,794,000 after buying an additional 777,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after buying an additional 637,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 1,097.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after buying an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

