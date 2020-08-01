Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.21. Castor Maritime shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 84,337 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

