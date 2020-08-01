Casper Sleep Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 4th (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Casper Sleep’s (NASDAQ:CSPR) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 4th. Casper Sleep had issued 8,350,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $100,200,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Casper Sleep’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPR opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

