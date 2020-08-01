Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Down 22.3% in July

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $466.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 93.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 30.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASA shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.