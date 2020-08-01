Capital Southwest (CSWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

