Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Rating Lowered to Add at Peel Hunt

Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 74 ($0.91). Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 77 ($0.95) price target on shares of Capital Drilling in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

CAPD stock opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.20. Capital Drilling has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($0.97).

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

