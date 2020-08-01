Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 326,575 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

