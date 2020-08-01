Canaccord Genuity Cuts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Price Target to $3.75

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MIMZF stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

About Marathon Gold

