Canaccord Genuity Boosts Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to $8.75

Golden Arrow Resources (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $6.75 to $8.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNTNF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Golden Arrow Resources from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Golden Arrow Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Golden Arrow Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Golden Arrow Resources in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.30.

Get Golden Arrow Resources alerts:

KNTNF opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Golden Arrow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.