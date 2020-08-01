Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 64,812 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average of $121.89. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.27 and a one year high of $138.64.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.